Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up to $33.83

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $34.78. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 482 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 741,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,938,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

