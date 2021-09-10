Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 95.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock opened at $455.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.