Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,248 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.90. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $161.25 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.