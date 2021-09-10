Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,122 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI stock opened at $272.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $287.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

