Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 13.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

