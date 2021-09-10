Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $309,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

