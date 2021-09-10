Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,894 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,815,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

