Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 21.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

