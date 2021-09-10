Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Redfin were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Redfin by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Redfin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $123,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,364.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,870 shares of company stock worth $7,784,343 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

