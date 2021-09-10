Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) versus Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Head to Head Analysis

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Red Violet alerts:

This table compares Red Violet and Global-e Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million 11.79 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Global-e Online $136.38 million 67.27 $3.91 million N/A N/A

Global-e Online has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Red Violet and Global-e Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Global-e Online 0 0 7 0 3.00

Global-e Online has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Global-e Online’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Red Violet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -4.11% -7.36% -6.34% Global-e Online N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global-e Online beats Red Violet on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.