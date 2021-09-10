Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl (BZLFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS: BZLFY) recently:

9/7/2021 – Bunzl had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/7/2021 – Bunzl had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/3/2021 – Bunzl had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. "

8/5/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/5/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/2/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

