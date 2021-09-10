Raymond James Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$29.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.86.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCO opened at C$29.02 on Tuesday. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$29.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.