RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) is AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. cut its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. RAPT Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. owned about 0.40% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $360,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

RAPT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,888. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,775 shares of company stock worth $116,276 and have sold 87,174 shares worth $2,762,346. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

