Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.15. Range Resources shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 44,496 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $1,792,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

