Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,781. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.