Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $12.99 on Friday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

