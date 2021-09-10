Rajesh A. Aji Sells 131 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $38,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bill.com stock traded down $12.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.04. 1,467,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.34 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.