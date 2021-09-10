Raise (RAISE) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Raise has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $44,387.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00175212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

