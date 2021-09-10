Rainicorn Price Down 32.6% This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $20.25 million and approximately $317,834.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00124488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00179364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.14 or 1.00115346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.72 or 0.07100906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.91 or 0.00852863 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

