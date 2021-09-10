RAI Finance (RAI) Achieves Market Cap of $30.81 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $30.81 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00126418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00180206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.01 or 1.00049340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.32 or 0.07191963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00895660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003014 BTC.

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

