Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $138,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $122,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 37.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $865.70. 24,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,442. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $351.09 and a 1 year high of $868.88. The stock has a market cap of $363.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $769.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.