Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,168 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $56,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of BA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.69. The stock had a trading volume of 374,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,394,348. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

