Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 159,503 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,068.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,503 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $34,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 333,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,808. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.64. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

