Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 576,147 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,147 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $78,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 460,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 117,269 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 65,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 551,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.33. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

