Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $318.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

