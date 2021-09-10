Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 10,156 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

