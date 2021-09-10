Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $209,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

