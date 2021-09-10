Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.34.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $589.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $567.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.94. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

