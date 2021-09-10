Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 611 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

