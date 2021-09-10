Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $65.95 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,857 shares of company stock valued at $26,053,020 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

