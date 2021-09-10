Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $265.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,099 shares of company stock worth $68,905,351. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

