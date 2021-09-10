Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $142.77 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

