Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

