Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.50.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $297.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.