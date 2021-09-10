Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MKTX stock opened at $443.63 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,902 shares of company stock worth $11,772,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

