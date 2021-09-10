Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SMC in a research note issued on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SMCAY opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 9.29. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

