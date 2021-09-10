PYA Waltman Capital LLC Acquires 274 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises approximately 1.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded up $67.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,165.76. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,897.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.