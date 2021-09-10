PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Insider Kees Weel Sells 1,900,662 Shares

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) insider Kees Weel sold 1,900,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.65 ($3.32), for a total value of A$8,838,078.30 ($6,312,913.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Get PWR alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from PWR’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. PWR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products, and C&R. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PWR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.