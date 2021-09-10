Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) fell 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 955,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 627,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGM. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a market cap of C$413.68 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.1412963 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

