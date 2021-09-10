Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce sales of $51.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.65 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $50.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $234.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.61 million to $268.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $260.48 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $276.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,182 shares of company stock valued at $93,217 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,129. The company has a market capitalization of $291.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

