Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of PULM stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

