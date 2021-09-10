Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,025,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 98,260 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,472,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,518,520 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

