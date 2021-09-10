Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

PRYMY opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Prysmian has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.52.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

