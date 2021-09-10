ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 125,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,060,880 shares.The stock last traded at $17.30 and had previously closed at $17.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

