Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $26.08

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $24.37. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,745,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.