PRIA (PRIA) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last Week

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00006370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $200,326.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00160248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00042979 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

