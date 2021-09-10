Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 32,301 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $8.83 on Friday, reaching $603.17. 4,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,582. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $531.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,847,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

