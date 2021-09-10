Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of PRLD opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,452,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

