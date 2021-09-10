Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Invests $5.83 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Crown accounts for about 2.5% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

