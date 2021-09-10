PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down to $35.50

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $33.98. PowerSchool shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 3,228 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWSC shares. UBS Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

